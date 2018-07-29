The Mariners activated Tuivailala on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Tuivailala will join the big club right away after he was acquired from the Cardinals on Friday. The 25-year-old has posted so-so results (3.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP in 31.2 innings) out of the St. Louis bullpen this season, but his mid-to-upper-90s fastball makes him an enticing relief prospect for Seattle. He'll likely see most of his work in lower-leverage spots initially.

