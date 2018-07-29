Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Added to active roster
The Mariners activated Tuivailala on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Tuivailala will join the big club right away after he was acquired from the Cardinals on Friday. The 25-year-old has posted so-so results (3.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP in 31.2 innings) out of the St. Louis bullpen this season, but his mid-to-upper-90s fastball makes him an enticing relief prospect for Seattle. He'll likely see most of his work in lower-leverage spots initially.
