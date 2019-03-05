Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Ahead of schedule
Tuivailala is ahead of schedule in his return from surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon in August, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Tuivailala was initially expected to need 10 months to recover, placing his return date in late June. He began throwing in late January and will throw off a mound in mid-March.
