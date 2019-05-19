Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Allows run in first Tacoma outing
Tuivailala (Achilles) logged his first rehab outing for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over an inning in a loss to Reno.
Tuivailala's first taste of game action with the Rainiers was marred by an RBI single from Reno's Yasmany Tomas, but he got some good work in while throwing 27 pitches overall. The right-hander is slated for multiple appearances at the Triple-A level before activation is considered.
