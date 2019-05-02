Tuivailala (Achilles) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday at High-A Modesto, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Tuivailala hasn't seen game action since last August as he has been recovering from a torn right Achilles, and he also experienced a setback with his shoulder in mid-April. The 26-year-old will apparently remain with the Nuts for three weeks, putting him on track for a return in late May.

