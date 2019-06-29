Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Better in latest rehab appearance
Tuivailala (Achilles) fired a scoreless opening inning in short-season Everett's win over Vancouver on Thursday, allowing no hits or walks and recording one strikeout.
It was a markedly better performance for Tuivailala than a Monday appearance against Salem-Keizer where he allowed five runs across two-thirds of an inning. The right-handed reliever needed a scant seven pitches to get through his one frame and will look to continue building momentum in subsequent minor-league appearances.
