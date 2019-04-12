Tuivailala (Achilles) is expected to throw live batting practice in the near future, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Tuivailala continues to make solid progress in his recovery from an Achilles tear and could return from the injured list near the end of May if all goes according to plan. He'll need to successfully pitch to live hitters and then progress to a rehab assignment before returning to the big leagues.

