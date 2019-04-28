Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Close to rehab assignment
Tuivailala (Achillies) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
After facing a setback earlier this month, Tuivailala is preparing to go on a rehab assignment in the near future. He is returning from a tear in his right Achillies tendon, and has not pitched since last August. That said, he will likely need a lengthy rehab assignment but is trending in the right direction for a potential return in late May.
