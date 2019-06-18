Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Completes another bullpen session
Tuivailala (Achilles) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Tuivailala has already thrown live batting practice and appears on the cusp of beginning another rehab assignment. The 26-year-old said he feels close to being ready but it's not clear when said rehab stint might officially begin.
