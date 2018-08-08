Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Expected to land on DL
Tuivailala (Achilles) is headed back to Seattle for further evaluation and is expected to land on the 10-day disabled list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Tuivailala was seen in a walking boot with crutches after suffering a strained right Achilles during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. Consider the right-hander out indefinitely for now.
