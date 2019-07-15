Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Finally ready for 2019 debut
The Mariners reinstated Tuivailala (Achilles) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Tuivailala will join the active roster for the first time this season after a lengthy recovery from the surgery he required last August to address a torn right Achilles' tendon. The right-hander required two separate rehab assignments to prove his health, with his most recent stint in the minors spanning three weeks and nine appearances. With the Mariners currently lacking in healthy, productive arms in the bullpen behind closer Roenis Elias, Tuivailala could move up quickly in the pecking order if he impresses in his initial opportunities with the big club.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Return draws closer•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rolling along in rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Moving rehab to Triple-A level•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Better in latest rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Hit hard in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...