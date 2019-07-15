The Mariners reinstated Tuivailala (Achilles) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Tuivailala will join the active roster for the first time this season after a lengthy recovery from the surgery he required last August to address a torn right Achilles' tendon. The right-hander required two separate rehab assignments to prove his health, with his most recent stint in the minors spanning three weeks and nine appearances. With the Mariners currently lacking in healthy, productive arms in the bullpen behind closer Roenis Elias, Tuivailala could move up quickly in the pecking order if he impresses in his initial opportunities with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories