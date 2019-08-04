Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Gets first turn as opener
Tuivailala will serve as the Mariners' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He's only expected to work between one and two innings before giving way to primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Though his first four appearances since returning from the 60-day injured list July 15, Tuivailala has given up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 4.1 innings.
