Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Getting closer to return
Tuivailala (Achilles), who fired a clean sixth inning in which he recorded a strikeout during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Fresno on Tuesday, is getting closer to activation according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Tuivailala now has eight minor-league rehab innings under his belt across eight appearances. The right-hander has mostly been very effective, as evidenced by his .077 BAA and 0.63 WHIP over that span. Servais emphasized Wednesday that he wants Tuivailala and fellow rehabbing reliever Gerson Bautista to be in "top, top form" before activation, adding that he'd like to see both potentially log an appearance somewhere beyond a single inning so as to better match the way the Mariners are utilizing their bullpen at present.
