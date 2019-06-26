Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Hit hard in return
Tuivailala (Achilles) resumed his rehab assignment with short-season Everett on Monday and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to Salem-Keizer. He struck out two.
The final line was abysmal, but Tuivailala at least got his work in, if nothing else. The right-hander threw 25 pitches overall and got 18 into the strike zone, but the three-run home run he yielded to Ricardo Genoves was largely responsible for his troubles. Despite his struggles, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports the reliever was pleased with both his velocity and the condition of his previously tight shoulder, the latter which led to the recent multi-week pause in his rehab. Tuivailala will likely put in several more outings at various minor-league levels before activation is considered.
