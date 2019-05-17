Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Likely moving rehab up
Tuivailala (Achilles), who's now allowed just one run on one hit and two walks across six rehab innings at High-A Modesto, is likely to move up to Triple-A Tacoma for the next phase of his recovery, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The recovering right-hander has also compiled six strikeouts over the aforementioned span, as he continues to unsurprisingly master the lower level of competition. A bump up to the Rainiers will naturally expose him to a level of hitter much closer to that which he'll eventually face in the majors. If his minor-league work continues free of setbacks, the 26-year-old is likely to be ready for a late May/early June return.
