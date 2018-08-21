Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Likely out 6-to-8 months
Tuivailala (Achilles) had surgery last Wednesday in San Francisco and is facing a 6-to-8-month recovery timeline, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was only able to log five appearances with the Mariners following a move from the Cardinals at the trade deadline before suffering his injury. The organization had visions of Tuivailala serving as a valuable multi-inning option out of the bullpen, but given that his return isn't likely to come until after the start of the 2019 season, he won't have a chance to start paying dividends again for quite some time.
