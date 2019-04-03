Tuivailala (Achilles) is now throwing off a mound and remains targeted for a potential June return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Tuivailala is working back from an Achilles tear suffered last Aug. 8 in a rundown against the Rangers. The right-hander had just arrived less than two weeks prior via trade with the Cardinals at the time, and he'll look to add reinforcements to the relief corps beginning shortly before the All-Star break if all continues on schedule.