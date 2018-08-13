Tuivailala (Achilles) could miss part of the 2019 campaign following season-ending surgery, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Tuivailala was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to a strained right Achilles, and it was later determined that he'd need to go under the knife. His status for the beginning of spring training is now up in the air, as manager Scott Servais stated Tuivailala will miss "significant" time, per Johns. A clearer timetable for Tuivailala's return should surface when next season approaches.