Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Moving rehab to Triple-A level
Tuivailala (Achilles), who fired a scoreless seventh inning for Double-A Arkansas against Tulsa on Sunday in which he allowed a walk and recorded two strikeouts, will now move his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever was much better in his second rehab outing with short-season Everett on Thursday, and he followed that up with Sunday's strong appearance with the Travelers. He'll now graduate to the closest level to the big leagues in order to finish preparing for eventual activation.
