Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Notches first win
Tuivailala (1-0) secured the win over the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.
The right-hander was sharp overall despite yielding a pair of singles, as he threw 15 of 19 pitches for strikes. Tuivailala had a bumpy 2019 debut against the Athletics on July 16, but he's now bounced back to generate 3.1 scoreless innings and a 5:1 K:BB across his subsequent three appearances.
