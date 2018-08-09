Tuivailala (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

As expected, Tuivailala was officially sent to the disabled list after suffering a strained right Achilles during Wednesday's series-finale loss to the Rangers. The 25-year-old right-hander, who owns a 3.41 ERA across 37 innings this season, should be considered out indefinitely. Right-hander Casey Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.