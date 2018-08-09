Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Officially sent to DL
Tuivailala (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
As expected, Tuivailala was officially sent to the disabled list after suffering a strained right Achilles during Wednesday's series-finale loss to the Rangers. The 25-year-old right-hander, who owns a 3.41 ERA across 37 innings this season, should be considered out indefinitely. Right-hander Casey Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Expected to land on DL•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Leaves with Achilles injury•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Suffers leg injury in rundown•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Added to active roster•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Traded to Mariners•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Evens record in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Advice: tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...