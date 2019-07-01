Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: One more rehab outing at Everett
Tuivailala (Achilles) will make one more rehab appearance with short-season Everett before moving his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever was much better in his second rehab outing with the AquaSox on Thursday, firing a scoreless inning. He'll get one more turn against the lower level of competition before getting a stiffer test with the Rainiers prior to activation.
