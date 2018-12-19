Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Out until June
Tuivailala (Achilles) isn't expected to be available to pitch for the Mariners until late June at the earliest, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Tuivailala underwent surgery last August to repair a torn right Achilles' tendon and will apparently need at least 10 months to make a full recovery. That's a lengthier timeline than initially projected, making the right-hander a good bet to open the season on the 60-day disabled list. The 26-year-old may need to prove his health in the high minors before getting an extended look out of the Seattle bullpen.
