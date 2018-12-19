Tuivailala (Achilles) isn't expected to be available to pitch for the Mariners until late June at the earliest, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Tuivailala underwent surgery last August to repair a torn right Achilles' tendon and will apparently need at least 10 months to make a full recovery. That's a lengthier timeline than initially projected, making the right-hander a good bet to open the season on the 60-day disabled list. The 26-year-old may need to prove his health in the high minors before getting an extended look out of the Seattle bullpen.