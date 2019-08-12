Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Perfect as opener
Tuivailala served as the opener against the Rays on Sunday and fired a perfect first inning during which he recorded a strikeout.
The right-hander fired nine of 15 pitches for strikes in his quick stint on the mound. Tuivailala has been highly reliable since a rocky season debut July 16, as he's now generated six consecutive scoreless efforts.
