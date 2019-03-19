Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Placed on IL
Tuivailala (Achilles) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
This was expected. Tuivailala is apparently progressing well in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn Achilles, though he remains without a timetable for his return. The right-hander was hoping to resume throwing off a mound sometime in March.
