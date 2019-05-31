Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Pulled from rehab stint
Tuivailala (Achilles) was pulled off his rehab assignment Thursday after experiencing shoulder tightness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Tuivailala had previously been dealing with dead arm, and he's now been returned from his rehab stint after suffering what appears to be a minor setback. It remains to be seen when he might return from the 60-day injured list.
