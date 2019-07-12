Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab moves to Triple-A
Tuivailala (Achilles) has moved his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He will pitch multiple innings at least once and will also pitch in back-to-back outings before coming off the injured list.
