Tuivailala (Achilles) will now resume his rehab with short-season Everett on Monday after his scheduled Friday appearance was delayed by both weather and mound issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Tuivailala was set to take the hill for the AquaSox on Friday, but the team ultimately decided to not risk the right-hander's health with the questionable conditions. Tuivailala had to pause his rehab in late May due to shoulder tightness, which subsequently subsided with rest. The 26-year-old has been impressive in his rehab thus far, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and .091 BAA across 10 appearances.