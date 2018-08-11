Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Requires season-ending surgery
Tuivailala is expected to require season-ending surgery on his Achilles, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Tuivailala hit the 10-day disabled list with a strained right Achilles on Thursday and the injury appears to be a significant one. He appeared just five times for Seattle after being shipped from St. Louis in late July. Assuming his season is indeed over, the 25-year-old will end the year with a 3.41 ERA in 37 innings of relief.
