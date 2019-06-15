Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Resuming rehab soon
Tuivailala (Achilles) will resume a rehab assignment within a week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Tuivailala has been dealing with an Achilles injury since last August. He was on a rehab assignment for most of May but was forced to pause due to shoulder tightness. After being shut down for a brief period, he's been throwing again for over a week and should soon be back with an affiliate.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Throwing live BP on Sunday•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Shoulder improving•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Pulled from rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Dealing with dead arm•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Getting closer to return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...