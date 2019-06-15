Tuivailala (Achilles) will resume a rehab assignment within a week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Tuivailala has been dealing with an Achilles injury since last August. He was on a rehab assignment for most of May but was forced to pause due to shoulder tightness. After being shut down for a brief period, he's been throwing again for over a week and should soon be back with an affiliate.

