Tuivailala (Achilles), who allowed an earned run on three hits over 1.2 innings while recording three strikeouts across two appearances with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and Saturday, may only make one more rehab appearance before activation, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais emphasized that he'd heard nothing concerning regarding Tuivailala's physical condition following the back-to-back outings, a pair of appearances against Reno where the right-hander threw a total of 38 pitches. Tuivailala is now slated for multiple days off before potentially only making one more rehab outing, most likely of the multi-inning variety.