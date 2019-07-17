Tuivailala, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, allowed two earned runs on three hits and a wild pitch over an inning in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

The right-hander endured a rough landing in his first outing of the season, with Josh Phegley plating both of the runs against him with an eighth-inning single. On the brighter side, Tuivailala did find the strike zone on 12 of 14 pitches, and he'll look to continue ironing out the kinks inherent in such a long layoff in subsequent, likely low-leverage outings.