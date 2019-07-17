Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rocky '19 debut
Tuivailala, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, allowed two earned runs on three hits and a wild pitch over an inning in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.
The right-hander endured a rough landing in his first outing of the season, with Josh Phegley plating both of the runs against him with an eighth-inning single. On the brighter side, Tuivailala did find the strike zone on 12 of 14 pitches, and he'll look to continue ironing out the kinks inherent in such a long layoff in subsequent, likely low-leverage outings.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Finally ready for 2019 debut•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Return draws closer•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rolling along in rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Moving rehab to Triple-A level•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Better in latest rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...