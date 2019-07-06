Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rolling along in rehab assignment
Tuivailala (Achilles) fired a scoreless seventh inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout in Double-A Arkansas' win over Springfield on Friday.
Tuivailala was slated to move his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the week, but he's remained with the Travelers for unspecified reasons. He continues to make good use of his time at the Double-A level, as he's now generated three scoreless efforts in as many appearances while allowing just one hit. Tuivailala is still expected to toe the rubber for the Rainiers at some point prior to activation.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Moving rehab to Triple-A level•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Better in latest rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Hit hard in return•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab resumption pushed back•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab scheduled for Friday•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Completes another bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...