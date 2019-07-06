Tuivailala (Achilles) fired a scoreless seventh inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout in Double-A Arkansas' win over Springfield on Friday.

Tuivailala was slated to move his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the week, but he's remained with the Travelers for unspecified reasons. He continues to make good use of his time at the Double-A level, as he's now generated three scoreless efforts in as many appearances while allowing just one hit. Tuivailala is still expected to toe the rubber for the Rainiers at some point prior to activation.