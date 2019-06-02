Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Shoulder improving
Tuivailala (Achilles) says that the shoulder tightness that put a pause on his rehab earlier in the week is subsiding and he hopes to be back on the bullpen mound by the middle of the week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander's rehab assignment apparently won't be on hold for long if things continue trending in the right direction. Tuivailala will continue working with the team's trainers over the next several days in the hopes of getting back to throwing off a mound in short order.
