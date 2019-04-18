Tuivailala (Achilles) has seen his rehab program put on a slight delay due to right shoulder tightness he experienced last week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The rehabbing right-hander had been making steady progress until the shoulder issues cropped up last week. However, Tuivailala is still expected to throw a live batting practice at some point over the next few days in Arizona. Assuming the tightness is remedied by the rest he's currently getting, Tuivailala will still remain on track for a potential late-May activation.