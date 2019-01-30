Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Starts throwing program
Tuivailala (Achilles) resumed throwing over the weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It's a positive sign that Tuivailala has begun his throwing program, but the Mariners are still eyeing a June return for the reliever. He'll likely open the season on the 60-day disabled list.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Out until June•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Likely out 6-to-8 months•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: May not be ready for spring training•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Requires season-ending surgery•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Officially sent to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position in 2019 drafts, as Scott White's tiers...
-
Strategies for second base
Second base may be the weakest position other than catcher, but according to Scott White, it...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base isn't as bad as catcher, but it might be the weakest position otherwise, as Scott...
-
Strategies for first base
The state of first base is depressing, according to Scott White, who wonders if prioritizing...
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
First base has historically been a position of big bats, but it's surprisingly thin these days,...