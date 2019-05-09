Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Strong start to rehab
Tuivailala (Achilles) has fired two scoreless innings across two rehab appearances with High-A Modesto allowing no hits and one walk.
The right-hander has cruised through his first pair of appearances, so a bump up in competition may soon be in order. Tuivaiala was given two days of rest in between his first and second appearance, and it's now been three days since he last took the hill Sunday. Therefore, his next action is likely imminent.
