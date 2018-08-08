Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Suffers leg injury in rundown
Tuivailala was helped off the field after suffering a right leg injury during a rundown in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It appears to be a pretty serious injury for Tuivailala, who came in and got the first two outs of the sixth inning before leaving with the injury. His status will be updated when the team provides an official diagnosis.
