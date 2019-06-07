Tuivailala (Achilles) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Tuivailala had been dealing with some minor shoulder tightness that caused the Mariners to hit the pause button on his rehab stint, but he'll return to the mound in the coming days. Assuming all goes well, he should be in line to resume his minor-league rehab assignment.

