Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Transferred to 60-day DL
Tuivailala (Achilles) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.
The move has no effect on the reliever's recovery timeline, as he's been ruled out for the season and potentially part of next year with a strained Achilles. He'll vacate the 40-man roster, making room for Robinson Cano's return from the restricted list.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: May not be ready for spring training•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Requires season-ending surgery•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Officially sent to DL•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Expected to land on DL•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Leaves with Achilles injury•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Suffers leg injury in rundown•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start