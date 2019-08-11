Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Working as opener Sunday
Tuivailala will serve as the opener Sunday against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He has recorded between three and four outs in all six of his big-league appearances this year. Wade LeBlanc will work as the primary pitcher.
