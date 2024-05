The Mariners designated Peralta for assignment Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle scooped up right-hander Eduardo Salazar off waivers from the Dodgers, and Peralta is the 40-man roster casualty. Peralta, 26, has spent all of this season at Triple-A Tacoma, putting up a 9.24 ERA and 12:8 K:BB over 12.2 frames.