Romo secured his fourth hold in a win over the Astros on Monday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning.

It took Romo an elevated 26 pitches to get through his one frame, but he was able to escape it unscathed after allowing seven earned runs on six hits (four home runs) over the 1.2 innings covering his prior two outings. The right-hander's recent pair of hiccups notwithstanding, Romo has largely been a reliable bullpen asset otherwise while allowing just one earned run in his other nine appearances.