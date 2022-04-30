Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Saturday that Romo (shoulder) could return during the Mariners' upcoming homestead, which is scheduled to begin May 5, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Romo resumed playing catch recently and remains in a throwing program. Although the right-hander was initially expected to have a minimal stay on the IL, he'll likely be forced to miss nearly a month once he's ultimately cleared to return to game action. It wouldn't be surprising to see Romo begin a rehab assignment early next week before rejoining the major-league club.