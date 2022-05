Romo (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch simulated game against Ichiro Suzuki on Friday and received rave reviews from manager Scott Servais, the Associated Press reports.

It was Romo's second throwing session in the last four days, and Servais came away from it saying that his veteran reliever looked ready to return. Romo's target return date has been during the Mariners' current homestand, and given this latest development, it seems that will come to pass.