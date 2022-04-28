Romo (shoulder) recently resumed playing catch in Seattle but remains without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Romo initially planned to spend the minimum amount of time on the IL after he was deactivated April 13, but he's made slower progress than anticipated as he works his way back from right shoulder inflammation. The fact that he hasn't been shut down from throwing is encouraging, but since he has yet to get back on the mound more than two weeks after landing on the IL, Romo will likely need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the big club.