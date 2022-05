Romo was credited with his third hold in a win over the Athletics on Monday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he issued a walk.

Romo has quickly logged five appearances since coming off a month-long stay on the injured list May 13, recording a pair of holds while posting scoreless efforts in four of those outings. The seemingly ageless veteran now sports a sterling 1.35 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 6.2 innings over seven appearances overall.