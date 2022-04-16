Romo's (shoulder) stay on the injured list should be right about the minimum 10 days according to manager Scott Servais, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.

Servais noted Romo was taking anti-inflammatories for the next several days, which should help kickstart the healing process. The right-hander expressed to Servais he expected to be "good to go" by the end of his IL stint, and the Mariners' skipper placed some faith in that assessment by noting players of Romo's experience know their bodies very well by this point in their career.