Romo (shoulder) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was optimistic that Romo would be able to return sometime during the Mariners' homestand that begins Thursday, but the right-hander is scheduled to throw a live BP in the coming days. While it's a positive development that he'll be able to face hitters, the Mariners will determine whether the right-hander requires a rehab assignment based on how he feels after his live BP, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While his status for Seattle's homestand is in question, Romo is trending in the right direction overall.
More News
-
Mariners' Sergio Romo: Could return next week•
-
Mariners' Sergio Romo: Playing catch again•
-
Mariners' Sergio Romo: Short IL stay expected•
-
Mariners' Sergio Romo: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Mariners' Sergio Romo: Gets first hold Saturday•
-
Mariners' Sergio Romo: Signs contract with Mariners•