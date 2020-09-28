site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Seth Frankoff: Moves to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 28, 2020
at
11:38 am ET 1 min read
The
Mariners optioned Frankoff to their alternate training site Sunday.
Frankoff was removed from the active roster ahead of Sunday's season finale versus the Athletics after he served as Seattle's 29th man in Saturday's twin bill. He didn't appear in either contest and will finish the 2020 season with five runs allowed over 2.2 innings out of the Seattle bullpen.
