The Mariners selected Frankoff's contract from their alternate training site Sunday.
Seattle cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by transferring Matt Magill (shoulder) to the 45-day injured list and a spot on the 28-man roster by optioning Zac Grotz. The 32-year-old Frankoff made his lone big-league appearance back in 2017, when he was a member of the Cubs. He spent the previous two years in the Korea Baseball Organization before returning stateside this offseason. Expect him to fill a low-leverage role out of Seattle's bullpen.